William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. If you'd like to wager on Nylander's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

William Nylander vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)

1.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)

Nylander Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Nylander has averaged 20:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In Nylander's 20 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Nylander has a point in 17 games this year (out of 20), including multiple points seven times.

Nylander has an assist in 14 of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Nylander goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 64.5% of Nylander going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nylander Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 20 Games 2 27 Points 2 12 Goals 0 15 Assists 2

