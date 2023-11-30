Should you bet on Yegor Sharangovich to find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars go head to head on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Sharangovich stats and insights

Sharangovich has scored in five of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Stars this season, he has scored one goal on eight shots.

Sharangovich has zero points on the power play.

Sharangovich averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.2%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 56 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Sharangovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:56 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 3 1 2 14:11 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 1 1 0 17:14 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:04 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 9:48 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:22 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:31 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 5-4 SO

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

