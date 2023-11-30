For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Yegor Zamula a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zamula stats and insights

  • Zamula has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
  • Zamula has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 73 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zamula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:59 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:11 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:51 Away W 3-1
11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:34 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:51 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.