Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers will face the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Prop bets for Hyman are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Zach Hyman vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hyman Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Hyman has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 18:38 on the ice per game.

In Hyman's 20 games played this season he's scored in eight of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 12 of 20 games this year, Hyman has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Hyman has an assist in seven of 20 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Hyman's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 62.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 39.2% chance of Hyman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hyman Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 60 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 20 Games 4 22 Points 1 12 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.