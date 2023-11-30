Can we count on Zachary Benson scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres face off with the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Benson stats and insights

Benson has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.

Benson has zero points on the power play.

Benson averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 64 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Benson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:28 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:21 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:12 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:43 Away L 3-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-0 10/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:49 Away W 6-4 10/19/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:08 Home L 4-3 10/17/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:00 Home W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.