Will Zachary Benson Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 30?
Can we count on Zachary Benson scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres face off with the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Benson stats and insights
- Benson has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.
- Benson has zero points on the power play.
- Benson averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 64 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Benson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:21
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|12:12
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|14:43
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:49
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/19/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/17/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Sabres vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
