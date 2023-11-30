Can we count on Zachary Benson scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres face off with the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Benson stats and insights

  • Benson has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.
  • Benson has zero points on the power play.
  • Benson averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have conceded 64 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Benson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:28 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:21 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:12 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:43 Away L 3-2
10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-0
10/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:49 Away W 6-4
10/19/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:08 Home L 4-3
10/17/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:00 Home W 3-2 OT

Sabres vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

