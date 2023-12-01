Will Alexander Holtz Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 1?
Will Alexander Holtz find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils face off against the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Holtz stats and insights
- Holtz has scored in seven of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.
- Holtz has zero points on the power play.
- Holtz's shooting percentage is 18.4%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are allowing 91 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Holtz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|15:48
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|13:09
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|15:47
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|18:39
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|7:05
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Away
|L 6-3
Devils vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
