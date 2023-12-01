The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Anthony Duclair find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Duclair stats and insights

In three of 20 games this season, Duclair has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.

On the power play, Duclair has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 8.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Duclair recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:49 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 5-1 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:12 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 18:48 Home L 10-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.