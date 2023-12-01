The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Anthony Duclair find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

  • In three of 20 games this season, Duclair has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.
  • On the power play, Duclair has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 8.1% of them.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Duclair recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:49 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 5-1
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:12 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 18:48 Home L 10-2

Sharks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

