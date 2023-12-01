Anthony Duclair will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils play on Friday at Prudential Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Duclair interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Anthony Duclair vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Sharks vs Devils Game Info

Duclair Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Duclair has averaged 14:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -12.

Duclair has a goal in three games this year through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Duclair has a point in three of 20 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In two of 20 contests this season, Duclair has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Duclair's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Duclair Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 20 Games 1 5 Points 0 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

