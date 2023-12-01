Anthony Duclair Game Preview: Sharks vs. Devils - December 1
Anthony Duclair will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils play on Friday at Prudential Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Duclair interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Anthony Duclair vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sharks vs Devils Game Info
|Sharks vs Devils Prediction
|Sharks vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Sharks vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Sharks vs Devils Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duclair Season Stats Insights
- In 20 games this season, Duclair has averaged 14:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -12.
- Duclair has a goal in three games this year through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Duclair has a point in three of 20 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.
- In two of 20 contests this season, Duclair has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.
- Duclair's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.
- There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Duclair Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- The team's 0 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|20
|Games
|1
|5
|Points
|0
|3
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.