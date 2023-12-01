In the upcoming tilt versus the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Brendan Smith to light the lamp for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Brendan Smith score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith is yet to score through 21 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

Smith has no points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:47 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 15:21 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:30 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:17 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:15 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:55 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:37 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 6-3

Devils vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

