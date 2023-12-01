Will Brendan Smith Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 1?
In the upcoming tilt versus the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Brendan Smith to light the lamp for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Brendan Smith score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- Smith is yet to score through 21 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.
- Smith has no points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|15:21
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|16:30
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:17
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:15
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 6-3
Devils vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
