The Brown Bears (2-6) square off against the Bryant Bulldogs (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 on ESPN+.

Brown vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Brown Stats Insights

This season, the Bears have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 38% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

Brown is 2-4 when it shoots higher than 38% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bears sit at 70th.

The Bears put up 75 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 73.5 the Bulldogs give up.

Brown has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 73.5 points.

Bryant Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

Bryant is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 51st.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 80.8 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 74.4 the Bears give up.

Bryant has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 75 points.

Brown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Brown put up 72.3 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 67.3 points per contest.

The Bears gave up 69.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.9 more points than they allowed in away games (68.9).

Brown drained 8.2 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged when playing on the road (7.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 34.6% when playing at home and 34.8% when playing on the road.

Bryant Home & Away Comparison

At home Bryant is putting up 93.5 points per game, 25.5 more than it is averaging away (68).

At home the Bulldogs are allowing 68.8 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they are away (78.3).

Bryant knocks down more 3-pointers at home (12.8 per game) than away (8.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.5%) than away (31.8%).

Brown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Delaware L 67-59 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/25/2023 UMKC W 93-83 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/26/2023 Ohio L 82-77 Baha Mar Convention Center 12/1/2023 Bryant - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center 12/3/2023 @ Maine - Cross Insurance Center 12/6/2023 @ Rhode Island - Thomas F. Ryan Center

Bryant Upcoming Schedule