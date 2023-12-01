The Brown Bears (2-6) square off against the Bryant Bulldogs (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 on ESPN+.

Brown vs. Bryant Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Brown Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bears have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 38% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
  • Brown is 2-4 when it shoots higher than 38% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bears sit at 70th.
  • The Bears put up 75 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 73.5 the Bulldogs give up.
  • Brown has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 73.5 points.

Bryant Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
  • Bryant is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 51st.
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 80.8 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 74.4 the Bears give up.
  • Bryant has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 75 points.

Brown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Brown put up 72.3 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 67.3 points per contest.
  • The Bears gave up 69.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.9 more points than they allowed in away games (68.9).
  • Brown drained 8.2 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged when playing on the road (7.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 34.6% when playing at home and 34.8% when playing on the road.

Bryant Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Bryant is putting up 93.5 points per game, 25.5 more than it is averaging away (68).
  • At home the Bulldogs are allowing 68.8 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they are away (78.3).
  • Bryant knocks down more 3-pointers at home (12.8 per game) than away (8.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.5%) than away (31.8%).

Brown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Delaware L 67-59 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/25/2023 UMKC W 93-83 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2023 Ohio L 82-77 Baha Mar Convention Center
12/1/2023 Bryant - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
12/3/2023 @ Maine - Cross Insurance Center
12/6/2023 @ Rhode Island - Thomas F. Ryan Center

Bryant Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Howard W 67-61 Chace Athletic Center
11/24/2023 @ Xavier L 100-75 Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Springfield (MA) W 108-74 Chace Athletic Center
12/1/2023 @ Brown - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
12/6/2023 @ Siena - MVP Arena
12/9/2023 @ Stony Brook - Island Federal Credit Union Arena

