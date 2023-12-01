How to Watch Brown vs. Bryant on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Brown Bears (2-6) square off against the Bryant Bulldogs (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 on ESPN+.
Brown vs. Bryant Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Brown Stats Insights
- This season, the Bears have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 38% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
- Brown is 2-4 when it shoots higher than 38% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bears sit at 70th.
- The Bears put up 75 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 73.5 the Bulldogs give up.
- Brown has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 73.5 points.
Bryant Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- Bryant is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 51st.
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 80.8 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 74.4 the Bears give up.
- Bryant has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 75 points.
Brown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Brown put up 72.3 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 67.3 points per contest.
- The Bears gave up 69.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.9 more points than they allowed in away games (68.9).
- Brown drained 8.2 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged when playing on the road (7.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 34.6% when playing at home and 34.8% when playing on the road.
Bryant Home & Away Comparison
- At home Bryant is putting up 93.5 points per game, 25.5 more than it is averaging away (68).
- At home the Bulldogs are allowing 68.8 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they are away (78.3).
- Bryant knocks down more 3-pointers at home (12.8 per game) than away (8.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.5%) than away (31.8%).
Brown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Delaware
|L 67-59
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/25/2023
|UMKC
|W 93-83
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|Ohio
|L 82-77
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/1/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Maine
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Rhode Island
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
Bryant Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Howard
|W 67-61
|Chace Athletic Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Xavier
|L 100-75
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Springfield (MA)
|W 108-74
|Chace Athletic Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Brown
|-
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Siena
|-
|MVP Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
