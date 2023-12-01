The Brown Bears (2-6) face the Bryant Bulldogs (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Brown vs. Bryant matchup.

Brown vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Brown vs. Bryant Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brown vs. Bryant Betting Trends

Brown has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bears and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this season.

Bryant has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

Bulldogs games have hit the over twice this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.