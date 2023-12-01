Friday's contest between the Bryant Bulldogs (4-4) and the Brown Bears (2-6) at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-72, with Bryant securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 1.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Brown vs. Bryant Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

Brown vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Bryant 73, Brown 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Brown vs. Bryant

Computer Predicted Spread: Bryant (-0.7)

Bryant (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Brown is 3-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Bryant's 2-3-0 ATS record. The Bears have a 4-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 2-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brown Performance Insights

The Bears have a +5 scoring differential, putting up 75.0 points per game (190th in college basketball) and allowing 74.4 (252nd in college basketball).

Brown pulls down 36.5 rebounds per game (70th in college basketball) while allowing 31.5 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.0 boards per game.

Brown connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball) at a 31.8% rate (226th in college basketball), compared to the 8.4 its opponents make while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.

The Bears score 91.4 points per 100 possessions (245th in college basketball), while giving up 90.6 points per 100 possessions (211th in college basketball).

Brown forces 13.0 turnovers per game (127th in college basketball) while committing 13.0 (250th in college basketball action).

Bryant Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +58 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.8 points per game (76th in college basketball) while allowing 73.5 per outing (233rd in college basketball).

Bryant loses the rebound battle by 2.3 boards on average. It records 36.6 rebounds per game, 65th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 38.9.

Bryant connects on 3.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 10.6 (13th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6.

Bryant has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (146th in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (244th in college basketball).

