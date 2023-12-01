The Brown Bears (1-3) face the Bryant Bulldogs (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Brown vs. Bryant Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brown Top Players (2022-23)

Paxson Wojcik: 14.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Nana Owusu-Anane: 10.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Kino Lilly Jr.: 16.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Kalu Anya: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Dan Friday: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bryant Top Players (2022-23)

Earl Timberlake: 13.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Charles Pride: 14.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Sherif Kenney: 17.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Antwan Walker: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Tyler Brelsford: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brown vs. Bryant Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Brown Rank Brown AVG Bryant AVG Bryant Rank 224th 69.6 Points Scored 79.4 21st 150th 69.3 Points Allowed 73.1 267th 126th 32.5 Rebounds 35.8 16th 222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 104th 8.0 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 117th 13.8 Assists 13.4 150th 258th 12.6 Turnovers 12.7 265th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.