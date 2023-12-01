Brown vs. Bryant December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The Brown Bears (1-3) face the Bryant Bulldogs (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Brown vs. Bryant Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Brown Top Players (2022-23)
- Paxson Wojcik: 14.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nana Owusu-Anane: 10.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kino Lilly Jr.: 16.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kalu Anya: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dan Friday: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Bryant Top Players (2022-23)
- Earl Timberlake: 13.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Charles Pride: 14.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sherif Kenney: 17.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Antwan Walker: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Tyler Brelsford: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Brown vs. Bryant Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Brown Rank
|Brown AVG
|Bryant AVG
|Bryant Rank
|224th
|69.6
|Points Scored
|79.4
|21st
|150th
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|73.1
|267th
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|35.8
|16th
|222nd
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|104th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|258th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
