The Brown Bears (2-6) hit the court against the Bryant Bulldogs (4-4) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 151.5.

Brown vs. Bryant Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Brown -5.5 151.5

Brown vs Bryant Betting Records & Stats

The Bears have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Brown has played as a favorite of -225 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The implied probability of a win from the Bears, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Bryant are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been listed as an underdog of +175 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Bryant has a 36.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Brown vs. Bryant Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Brown 2 33.3% 75.0 155.8 74.4 147.9 144.7 Bryant 2 40% 80.8 155.8 73.5 147.9 149.1

Additional Brown vs Bryant Insights & Trends

The 75.0 points per game the Bears record are only 1.5 more points than the Bulldogs allow (73.5).

Brown is 1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when scoring more than 73.5 points.

The Bulldogs score 6.4 more points per game (80.8) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (74.4).

Bryant has put together a 0-2 ATS record and a 2-2 overall record in games it scores more than 74.4 points.

Brown vs. Bryant Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Brown 3-3-0 0-2 4-2-0 Bryant 2-3-0 1-1 2-3-0

Brown vs. Bryant Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Brown Bryant 7-5 Home Record 9-4 7-8 Away Record 7-8 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 10-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

