In the upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Calen Addison to score a goal for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Addison stats and insights

Addison is yet to score through 23 games this season.

In two games against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Addison recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:43 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:36 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 15:45 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 17:54 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:47 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:04 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:59 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:54 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:03 Away L 5-0

Sharks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

