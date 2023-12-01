Calen Addison will be among those on the ice Friday when his San Jose Sharks face the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Does a wager on Addison intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Calen Addison vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Sharks vs Devils Game Info

Addison Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Addison has a plus-minus rating of -9, while averaging 18:08 on the ice per game.

Addison has yet to score a goal through 23 games this year.

Addison has a point in eight of 23 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Addison has an assist in eight of 23 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Addison's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 37% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Addison going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Addison Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 23 Games 4 9 Points 3 0 Goals 0 9 Assists 3

