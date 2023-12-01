Calen Addison Game Preview: Sharks vs. Devils - December 1
Calen Addison will be among those on the ice Friday when his San Jose Sharks face the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Does a wager on Addison intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Calen Addison vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sharks vs Devils Game Info
Addison Season Stats Insights
- In 23 games this season, Addison has a plus-minus rating of -9, while averaging 18:08 on the ice per game.
- Addison has yet to score a goal through 23 games this year.
- Addison has a point in eight of 23 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.
- Addison has an assist in eight of 23 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Addison's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 37% that he hits the over.
- There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Addison going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Addison Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- The team's 0 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|23
|Games
|4
|9
|Points
|3
|0
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|3
