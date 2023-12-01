The Philadelphia 76ers (12-6) will look to Joel Embiid (first in the league scoring 32 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Jayson Tatum (eighth in the NBA with 27.7 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (14-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at TD Garden. The 76ers are 5.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which tips off at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-PH.

Prediction: Celtics 117 - 76ers 111

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 5.5)

Celtics (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-5.9)

Celtics (-5.9) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.8

The 76ers (12-6-0 ATS) have covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 11.1% more often than the Celtics (10-8-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Boston (8-6) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (57.1%) than Philadelphia (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Philadelphia and its opponents do it more often (66.7% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (44.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 13-4, a better record than the 76ers have put up (1-2) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics are scoring 116.3 points per game this season (eighth-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift defensively, surrendering just 106.7 points per contest (third-best).

Boston is allowing 43.4 rebounds per game this season (10th-ranked in NBA), but it has provided a lift by pulling down 47.1 rebounds per contest (second-best).

The Celtics rank 24th in the NBA with 24.8 assists per contest.

Boston, who ranks 10th in the league with 12.8 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.4 turnovers per contest, which is second-worst in the NBA.

The Celtics rank top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 15.6 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 16th with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

76ers Performance Insights

The 76ers are the fourth-best squad in the NBA in points scored (120.2 per game) and 13th in points conceded (112.4).

On the glass, Philadelphia is seventh in the league in rebounds (45.3 per game). It is fourth-best in rebounds conceded (41.9 per game).

This season the 76ers are ranked 14th in the NBA in assists at 25.9 per game.

Philadelphia commits 12.6 turnovers per game and force 13.6 per game, ranking eighth and 18th, respectively, in the league.

In 2023-24, the 76ers are 18th in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.9 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (37.3%).

