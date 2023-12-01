Will Chris Tierney Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 1?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils match up against the San Jose Sharks. Is Chris Tierney going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Chris Tierney score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Tierney stats and insights
- Tierney is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
- Tierney has zero points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 91 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Tierney recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|7:48
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:38
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:33
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:40
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:33
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|7:55
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:50
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|7:43
|Away
|W 5-3
Devils vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
