Will Colin Miller Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 1?
When the New Jersey Devils square off against the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Colin Miller score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Colin Miller score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Miller stats and insights
- Miller is yet to score through seven games this season.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- Miller has no points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Miller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:14
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Away
|W 5-2
Devils vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
