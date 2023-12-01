The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Curtis Lazar find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Lazar stats and insights

  • Lazar has scored in four of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.
  • Lazar has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 19.0% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have given up 91 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.8 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Lazar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 12:39 Home W 5-4
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 4:14 Home L 2-1
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 4-0
11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 5-3
11/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 13:17 Away W 5-2
11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 10:54 Away L 6-3
11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:29 Home L 4-2
11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 6-3
11/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:56 Away W 4-2

Devils vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

