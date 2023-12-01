The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Curtis Lazar find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Lazar stats and insights

Lazar has scored in four of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.

Lazar has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 19.0% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 91 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.8 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Lazar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 12:39 Home W 5-4 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 4:14 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 13:17 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 10:54 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:29 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:56 Away W 4-2

Devils vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

