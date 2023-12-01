Will Curtis Lazar Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 1?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Curtis Lazar find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Lazar stats and insights
- Lazar has scored in four of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.
- Lazar has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 19.0% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 91 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.8 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Lazar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|12:39
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|4:14
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|13:17
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|10:54
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|14:56
|Away
|W 4-2
Devils vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
