Dawson Mercer will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks play at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Mercer's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dawson Mercer vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils vs Sharks Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercer Season Stats Insights

Mercer's plus-minus this season, in 17:52 per game on the ice, is -5.

Mercer has a goal in five games this season through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Mercer has a point in seven of 21 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Mercer has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 21 games played.

Mercer's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he goes over.

Mercer has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mercer Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 91 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-55).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 21 Games 2 9 Points 1 5 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.