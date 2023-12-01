How to Watch the Devils vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils welcome in the San Jose Sharks on Friday, December 1, with the Sharks having lost 10 consecutive away games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can tune in to watch the Devils attempt to defeat the the Sharks on NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Devils vs Sharks Additional Info
|Devils vs Sharks Prediction
|Devils vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Sharks Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have given up 76 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL play in goals against.
- The Devils score the sixth-most goals in the league (76 total, 3.6 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Devils have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|16
|8
|21
|29
|19
|19
|35.8%
|Jesper Bratt
|21
|8
|17
|25
|11
|16
|30%
|Tyler Toffoli
|21
|12
|9
|21
|7
|7
|39.3%
|Dougie Hamilton
|20
|5
|11
|16
|14
|5
|-
|Luke Hughes
|21
|3
|11
|14
|13
|10
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks have given up 91 total goals this season (4.0 per game), 32nd in the league.
- The Sharks have 36 goals this season (1.6 per game), 32nd in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Sharks are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Sharks have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 1.9 goals-per-game average (19 total) during that span.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|22
|4
|12
|16
|7
|18
|58.2%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|23
|6
|3
|9
|8
|10
|50%
|Calen Addison
|23
|0
|9
|9
|3
|5
|-
|William Eklund
|23
|4
|4
|8
|7
|10
|26.1%
|Mike Hoffman
|22
|6
|2
|8
|6
|9
|50%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.