The New Jersey Devils welcome in the San Jose Sharks on Friday, December 1, with the Sharks having lost 10 consecutive away games.

You can tune in to watch the Devils attempt to defeat the the Sharks on NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Devils vs Sharks Additional Info

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have given up 76 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL play in goals against.

The Devils score the sixth-most goals in the league (76 total, 3.6 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Devils have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that span.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Hughes 16 8 21 29 19 19 35.8% Jesper Bratt 21 8 17 25 11 16 30% Tyler Toffoli 21 12 9 21 7 7 39.3% Dougie Hamilton 20 5 11 16 14 5 - Luke Hughes 21 3 11 14 13 10 -

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks have given up 91 total goals this season (4.0 per game), 32nd in the league.

The Sharks have 36 goals this season (1.6 per game), 32nd in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Sharks are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Sharks have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 1.9 goals-per-game average (19 total) during that span.

Sharks Key Players