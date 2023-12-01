Friday will feature a projected one-sided NHL outing between the home favorite New Jersey Devils (11-9-1, -450 on the moneyline to win) and the San Jose Sharks (5-16-2, +350 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network.
Devils vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Devils vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
Devils vs Sharks Additional Info
Devils vs. Sharks Betting Trends
- San Jose has played six games this season with over 6.5 goals.
- The Devils are 10-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- This season the Sharks have five wins in the 23 games in which they've been an underdog.
- New Jersey has not played a game this season shorter than -450 moneyline odds.
- San Jose has played with moneyline odds of +350 or longer in two games this season, and lost both.
Devils Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Jack Hughes
|0.5 (-250)
|1.5 (-149)
|4.5 (-143)
|Jesper Bratt
|0.5 (-189)
|1.5 (+120)
|2.5 (-154)
|Tyler Toffoli
|0.5 (-105)
|1.5 (+155)
|3.5 (-125)
Sharks Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|William Eklund
|0.5 (+250)
|0.5 (+125)
|1.5 (-111)
|Fabian Zetterlund
|0.5 (+220)
|0.5 (+105)
|2.5 (+110)
|Calen Addison
|0.5 (+210)
|0.5 (+165)
|-
Devils Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|4-6-0
|2-8
|7-3-0
|6.5
|3.30
|3.40
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|4-6-0
|3.30
|3.40
|8
|25.8%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|3-6-1
|4-3
|3-7-0
|6.3
|1.90
|3.30
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|3-6-1
|1.90
|3.30
|5
|19.2%
|Record as ML Favorite
|3-4
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-2
|Puck Line Covers
|2
|Puck Line Losses
|8
|Games Over Total
|7
|Games Under Total
|3
|Record as ML Favorite
|0-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|3-7
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|3
|Games Under Total
|7
