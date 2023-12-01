Friday will feature a projected one-sided NHL outing between the home favorite New Jersey Devils (11-9-1, -450 on the moneyline to win) and the San Jose Sharks (5-16-2, +350 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Devils vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Devils vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs Sharks Additional Info

Devils vs. Sharks Betting Trends

San Jose has played six games this season with over 6.5 goals.

The Devils are 10-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.

This season the Sharks have five wins in the 23 games in which they've been an underdog.

New Jersey has not played a game this season shorter than -450 moneyline odds.

San Jose has played with moneyline odds of +350 or longer in two games this season, and lost both.

Devils Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jack Hughes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-149) 4.5 (-143) Jesper Bratt 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 2.5 (-154) Tyler Toffoli 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (-125)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sharks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop William Eklund 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-111) Fabian Zetterlund 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+110) Calen Addison 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+165) -

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 2-8 7-3-0 6.5 3.30 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.30 3.40 8 25.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 4-3 3-7-0 6.3 1.90 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 1.90 3.30 5 19.2% Record as ML Favorite 3-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sharks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 2-8 7-3-0 6.5 3.30 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.30 3.40 8 25.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 4-3 3-7-0 6.3 1.90 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 1.90 3.30 5 19.2% Record as ML Favorite 3-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.