The San Jose Sharks (5-16-2), losers of 10 road games in a row, visit the New Jersey Devils (11-9-1) at Prudential Center on Friday at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network.

Over the last 10 contests for the Devils (4-6-0), their offense has put up 33 goals while their defense has given up 34 goals. They have had 31 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored eight goals (25.8%).

In the past 10 games, the Sharks have a record of 3-6-1. They have scored 19 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 33. They have gone on the power play 26 times during that span, and have capitalized with five goals (19.2% of opportunities).

As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which team we predict will win Friday's game.

Devils vs. Sharks Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Devils 5, Sharks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-450)

Devils (-450) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-3)

Devils vs Sharks Additional Info

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils (11-9-1 overall) have a 2-1-3 record in games that have required overtime.

New Jersey has 12 points (6-2-0) in the eight games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Devils recorded just one goal, they lost both times.

New Jersey has lost the only game this season when it scored two goals.

The Devils have scored more than two goals 17 times, and are 11-5-1 in those games (to record 23 points).

In the seven games when New Jersey has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 6-1-0 record (12 points).

In the 12 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 8-3-1 (17 points).

The Devils' opponents have had more shots in eight games. The Devils went 3-5-0 in those contests (six points).

Sharks Splits and Trends

The Sharks have earned a record of -2-2 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 5-16-2.

San Jose has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.

This season the Sharks registered just one goal in 10 games and they finished 0-9-1 in those matchups.

San Jose has earned five points (2-1-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Sharks have earned six points in their five games with three or more goals scored.

This season, San Jose has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in eight games has a record of 3-4-1 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent, San Jose is 0-0-1 (one point) this season.

The Sharks have been outshot by opponents 22 times this season, and earned 11 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 5th 3.62 Goals Scored 1.57 32nd 29th 3.62 Goals Allowed 3.96 32nd 6th 32.4 Shots 24.5 32nd 13th 29.9 Shots Allowed 36.8 32nd 1st 35.62% Power Play % 18.18% 21st 24th 75% Penalty Kill % 73.17% 29th

Devils vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

