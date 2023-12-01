When the New Jersey Devils play the San Jose Sharks at Prudential Center on Friday (starting at 7:00 PM ET), Jack Hughes and Tomas Hertl will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Devils vs. Sharks Game Information

Devils Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for New Jersey, Hughes has 29 points in 16 games (eight goals, 21 assists).

Jesper Bratt has picked up 25 points (1.2 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 17 assists.

Tyler Toffoli has 21 points for New Jersey, via 12 goals and nine assists.

Akira Schmid's record is 3-4-1. He has conceded 23 goals (3.0 goals against average) and made 216 saves with a .904% save percentage (32nd in league).

Sharks Players to Watch

Hertl's four goals and 12 assists in 22 games give him 16 points on the season.

San Jose's Fabian Zetterlund has posted nine total points (0.4 per game), with six goals and three assists.

This season, San Jose's Calen Addison has nine points (zero goals, nine assists) this season.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen's record stands at 2-6-0 on the season, giving up 30 goals (4.1 goals against average) and amassing 241 saves with an .889% save percentage (49th in the league).

Devils vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 5th 3.62 Goals Scored 1.57 32nd 29th 3.62 Goals Allowed 3.96 32nd 6th 32.4 Shots 24.5 32nd 13th 29.9 Shots Allowed 36.8 32nd 1st 35.62% Power Play % 18.18% 21st 24th 75% Penalty Kill % 73.17% 29th

