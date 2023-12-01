The San Jose Sharks (5-16-2), losers of 10 road games in a row, visit the New Jersey Devils (11-9-1) at Prudential Center on Friday at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network.

Devils vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-450) Sharks (+350) 6.5

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils are 10-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.

New Jersey has not played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Devils' implied win probability is 81.8%.

New Jersey's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 16 times.

Sharks Betting Insights

This season the Sharks have been an underdog 23 times, and won five, or 21.7%, of those games.

San Jose has played as an underdog on the moneyline of +350 or longer twice this season, and lost both.

The implied probability of a win by the Sharks, based on the moneyline, is 22.2%.

San Jose has played six games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Devils vs Sharks Additional Info

Devils vs. Sharks Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 76 (6th) Goals 36 (32nd) 76 (22nd) Goals Allowed 91 (32nd) 26 (1st) Power Play Goals 12 (24th) 19 (25th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (29th)

Devils Advanced Stats

New Jersey has two wins against the spread, and is 4-6-0 overall, in its past 10 contests.

In its past 10 games, New Jersey hit the over seven times.

The Devils and their opponents combined for an average of 6.5 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Devils have scored 0.4 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Devils create the sixth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 76 this season.

On defense, the Devils have given up 76 goals (3.6 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.

They're ranked 15th in the league with a 0 goal differential .

Sharks Advanced Stats

San Jose possesses a 4-3-0 line against the spread while going 3-6-1 straight up over its last 10 games.

In its past 10 contests, San Jose has gone over the total three times.

The Sharks and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

In the past 10 matchups, Sharks' games have had an average of 4.4 goals, 1.1 more than their season-long average.

The Sharks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (36 total goals, 1.6 per game).

The Sharks have given up 4.0 goals per game, 91 total, which ranks 32nd among league teams.

Their -55 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.

