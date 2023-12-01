Top Player Prop Bets for Devils vs. Sharks on December 1, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jack Hughes, Tomas Hertl and others in the New Jersey Devils-San Jose Sharks matchup at Prudential Center on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Devils vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)
One of New Jersey's most productive offensive players this season is Hughes, who has 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) and plays an average of 15:53 per game.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Nov. 30
|1
|2
|3
|9
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 28
|1
|2
|3
|9
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|8
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
Jesper Bratt has accumulated 25 points (1.2 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 17 assists.
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 25
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
Tyler Toffoli Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Tyler Toffoli has 12 goals and nine assists for New Jersey.
Toffoli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Nov. 30
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 25
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Hertl drives the offense for San Jose with 16 points (0.7 per game), with four goals and 12 assists in 22 games (playing 20:04 per game).
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 25
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 24
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fabian Zetterlund Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Fabian Zetterlund has helped lead the attack for San Jose this season with six goals and three assists.
Zetterlund Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 27
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Kraken
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
