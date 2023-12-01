Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jack Hughes, Tomas Hertl and others in the New Jersey Devils-San Jose Sharks matchup at Prudential Center on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Devils vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

1.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)

One of New Jersey's most productive offensive players this season is Hughes, who has 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) and plays an average of 15:53 per game.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 30 1 2 3 9 vs. Islanders Nov. 28 1 2 3 9 vs. Sabres Nov. 25 0 1 1 6 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 24 0 0 0 8 at Red Wings Nov. 22 0 0 0 1

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

Jesper Bratt has accumulated 25 points (1.2 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 17 assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Islanders Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 25 0 2 2 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 24 0 0 0 6 at Red Wings Nov. 22 0 0 0 1

Tyler Toffoli Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Tyler Toffoli has 12 goals and nine assists for New Jersey.

Toffoli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 30 1 1 2 4 vs. Islanders Nov. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Sabres Nov. 25 2 0 2 4 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Nov. 22 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Hertl drives the offense for San Jose with 16 points (0.7 per game), with four goals and 12 assists in 22 games (playing 20:04 per game).

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Nov. 27 0 0 0 0 vs. Canucks Nov. 25 0 2 2 0 vs. Canadiens Nov. 24 0 2 2 2 at Kraken Nov. 22 0 0 0 0

Fabian Zetterlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Fabian Zetterlund has helped lead the attack for San Jose this season with six goals and three assists.

Zetterlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Nov. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Capitals Nov. 27 1 0 1 6 vs. Canucks Nov. 25 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 24 0 0 0 7 at Kraken Nov. 22 0 0 0 3

