Fabian Zetterlund and the San Jose Sharks will face the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Prudential Center. If you'd like to wager on Zetterlund's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sharks vs Devils Game Info

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Zetterlund has a plus-minus rating of -14, while averaging 16:58 on the ice per game.

In six of 23 games this year, Zetterlund has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In seven of 23 games this year, Zetterlund has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Zetterlund has an assist in three of 23 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Zetterlund's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Zetterlund has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

