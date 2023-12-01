The No. 19 BYU Cougars (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when hitting the road against the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Delta Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Fresno State vs. BYU Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Fresno State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 38.8% the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • Fresno State has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 233rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank third.
  • The Bulldogs put up 13.6 more points per game (73.8) than the Cougars allow (60.2).
  • Fresno State is 3-3 when scoring more than 60.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

BYU Stats Insights

  • The Cougars have shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
  • This season, BYU has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.0% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the third-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 211th.
  • The Cougars score an average of 92.3 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 75.5 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • BYU has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.

Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Fresno State put up 2.1 fewer points per game (63.4) than in away games (65.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 60.1 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 72.2.
  • Fresno State made 7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 more than it averaged in road games (6.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 31.7% when playing at home and 31.9% on the road.

BYU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • BYU averaged 76.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Cougars conceded 7.2 fewer points per game at home (66) than away (73.2).
  • Beyond the arc, BYU made fewer treys on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.3%) than at home (33.6%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fresno State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 New Mexico State W 81-76 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/22/2023 James Madison L 95-64 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/27/2023 UCSB L 69-65 Save Mart Center
12/1/2023 BYU - Delta Center
12/5/2023 Idaho State - Save Mart Center
12/9/2023 Pacific - Save Mart Center

BYU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Morgan State W 93-50 Marriott Center
11/24/2023 Arizona State W 77-49 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/24/2023 NC State W 95-86 Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/1/2023 Fresno State - Delta Center
12/5/2023 Evansville - Marriott Center
12/9/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.