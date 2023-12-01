The No. 19 BYU Cougars (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when hitting the road against the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Delta Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Fresno State vs. BYU Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Fresno State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 38.8% the Cougars allow to opponents.

Fresno State has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 233rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank third.

The Bulldogs put up 13.6 more points per game (73.8) than the Cougars allow (60.2).

Fresno State is 3-3 when scoring more than 60.2 points.

BYU Stats Insights

The Cougars have shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

This season, BYU has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.0% from the field.

The Cougars are the third-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 211th.

The Cougars score an average of 92.3 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 75.5 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

BYU has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.

Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Fresno State put up 2.1 fewer points per game (63.4) than in away games (65.5).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 60.1 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 72.2.

Fresno State made 7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 more than it averaged in road games (6.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 31.7% when playing at home and 31.9% on the road.

BYU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

BYU averaged 76.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Cougars conceded 7.2 fewer points per game at home (66) than away (73.2).

Beyond the arc, BYU made fewer treys on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.3%) than at home (33.6%) as well.

Fresno State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 New Mexico State W 81-76 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya 11/22/2023 James Madison L 95-64 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya 11/27/2023 UCSB L 69-65 Save Mart Center 12/1/2023 BYU - Delta Center 12/5/2023 Idaho State - Save Mart Center 12/9/2023 Pacific - Save Mart Center

BYU Upcoming Schedule