How to Watch Fresno State vs. BYU on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 19 BYU Cougars (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when hitting the road against the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Delta Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Fresno State vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Fresno State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 38.8% the Cougars allow to opponents.
- Fresno State has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 233rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank third.
- The Bulldogs put up 13.6 more points per game (73.8) than the Cougars allow (60.2).
- Fresno State is 3-3 when scoring more than 60.2 points.
BYU Stats Insights
- The Cougars have shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- This season, BYU has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.0% from the field.
- The Cougars are the third-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 211th.
- The Cougars score an average of 92.3 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 75.5 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- BYU has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.
Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Fresno State put up 2.1 fewer points per game (63.4) than in away games (65.5).
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 60.1 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 72.2.
- Fresno State made 7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 more than it averaged in road games (6.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 31.7% when playing at home and 31.9% on the road.
BYU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- BYU averaged 76.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Cougars conceded 7.2 fewer points per game at home (66) than away (73.2).
- Beyond the arc, BYU made fewer treys on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.3%) than at home (33.6%) as well.
Fresno State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 81-76
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/22/2023
|James Madison
|L 95-64
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/27/2023
|UCSB
|L 69-65
|Save Mart Center
|12/1/2023
|BYU
|-
|Delta Center
|12/5/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|Save Mart Center
|12/9/2023
|Pacific
|-
|Save Mart Center
BYU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Morgan State
|W 93-50
|Marriott Center
|11/24/2023
|Arizona State
|W 77-49
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/24/2023
|NC State
|W 95-86
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/1/2023
|Fresno State
|-
|Delta Center
|12/5/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Marriott Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
