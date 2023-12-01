Friday's contest between the No. 19 BYU Cougars (6-0) and Fresno State Bulldogs (3-3) going head to head at Delta Center has a projected final score of 86-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of BYU, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on December 1.

The matchup has no set line.

Fresno State vs. BYU Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Fresno State vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 86, Fresno State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Fresno State vs. BYU

Computer Predicted Spread: BYU (-20.4)

BYU (-20.4) Computer Predicted Total: 151.6

Fresno State has compiled a 1-4-0 record against the spread this season, while BYU is 6-0-0. The Bulldogs are 4-1-0 and the Cougars are 2-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fresno State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have been outscored by 1.7 points per game (scoring 73.8 points per game to rank 208th in college basketball while allowing 75.5 per contest to rank 268th in college basketball) and have a -10 scoring differential overall.

Fresno State pulls down 32.0 rebounds per game (228th in college basketball) while allowing 28.0 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.0 boards per game.

Fresno State hits 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

The Bulldogs score 93.0 points per 100 possessions (217th in college basketball), while giving up 95.1 points per 100 possessions (289th in college basketball).

Fresno State loses the turnover battle by 2.7 per game, committing 14.5 (331st in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.8.

BYU Performance Insights

The Cougars have a +193 scoring differential, topping opponents by 32.1 points per game. They're putting up 92.3 points per game, sixth in college basketball, and are allowing 60.2 per contest to rank 13th in college basketball.

BYU wins the rebound battle by 18.5 boards on average. It collects 43.7 rebounds per game, third in college basketball, while its opponents grab 25.2.

BYU hits 8.8 more threes per contest than the opposition, 13.0 (first in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.2.

BYU has committed 11.2 turnovers per game (132nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (185th in college basketball).

