The Fresno State Bulldogs (2-1) play the BYU Cougars (3-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Fresno State vs. BYU Game Information

Fresno State Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Hill: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jemarl Baker Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Eduardo Andre: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK Isaih Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Anthony Holland: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

BYU Top Players (2022-23)

Fousseyni Traore: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Gideon George: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Rudi Williams: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaxson Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Spencer Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Fresno State vs. BYU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fresno State Rank Fresno State AVG BYU AVG BYU Rank 342nd 63.7 Points Scored 75.5 85th 52nd 65.7 Points Allowed 69.9 169th 356th 27.5 Rebounds 33.6 69th 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 237th 6.8 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 237th 12.3 Assists 14.7 62nd 51st 10.6 Turnovers 13.7 323rd

