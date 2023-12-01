The Fresno State Bulldogs (2-1) play the BYU Cougars (3-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Fresno State vs. BYU Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Fresno State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fresno State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Hill: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jemarl Baker Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Eduardo Andre: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Isaih Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Anthony Holland: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

BYU Top Players (2022-23)

  • Fousseyni Traore: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Gideon George: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Rudi Williams: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaxson Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Spencer Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fresno State vs. BYU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fresno State Rank Fresno State AVG BYU AVG BYU Rank
342nd 63.7 Points Scored 75.5 85th
52nd 65.7 Points Allowed 69.9 169th
356th 27.5 Rebounds 33.6 69th
317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
237th 6.8 3pt Made 8.1 92nd
237th 12.3 Assists 14.7 62nd
51st 10.6 Turnovers 13.7 323rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.