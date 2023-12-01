Fresno State vs. BYU December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (2-1) play the BYU Cougars (3-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Fresno State vs. BYU Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Fresno State Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Hill: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jemarl Baker Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Eduardo Andre: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Isaih Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Anthony Holland: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
BYU Top Players (2022-23)
- Fousseyni Traore: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Gideon George: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Rudi Williams: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaxson Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Spencer Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Fresno State vs. BYU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Fresno State Rank
|Fresno State AVG
|BYU AVG
|BYU Rank
|342nd
|63.7
|Points Scored
|75.5
|85th
|52nd
|65.7
|Points Allowed
|69.9
|169th
|356th
|27.5
|Rebounds
|33.6
|69th
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|13.7
|323rd
