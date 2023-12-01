Will Givani Smith Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 1?
Will Givani Smith find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks square off against the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Givani Smith score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- In one of 21 games this season, Smith scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.
- Smith has no points on the power play.
- Smith averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 76 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|2:59
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:15
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|7:28
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|6:54
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:55
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|7:33
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|8:42
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|5:55
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|6:37
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Away
|L 5-0
Sharks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
