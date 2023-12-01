Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iron County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Iron County, Wisconsin, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Iron County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mercer High School at Solon Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Solon Springs, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
