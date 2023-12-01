Can we expect Jack Hughes scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils clash with the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

  • In six of 16 games this season, Hughes has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus 11 assists.
  • He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Flyers 3 1 2 23:29 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 20:41 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:09 Home W 7-2
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:11 Home L 2-1
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:06 Away L 4-0
11/18/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 22:40 Home L 5-3
11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 3:55 Away L 4-1
11/2/2023 Wild 2 0 2 21:57 Away W 5-3
10/29/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:11 Home W 4-3
10/27/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 22:05 Home W 5-4

Devils vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

