Will Jack Hughes Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 1?
Can we expect Jack Hughes scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils clash with the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Hughes stats and insights
- In six of 16 games this season, Hughes has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus 11 assists.
- He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Hughes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|3
|1
|2
|23:29
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|20:41
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|20:09
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|24:11
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|22:06
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|22:40
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|3:55
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|21:57
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:11
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|22:05
|Home
|W 5-4
Devils vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
