Jack Hughes will be among those in action Friday when his New Jersey Devils face the San Jose Sharks at Prudential Center. Looking to bet on Hughes' props versus the Sharks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jack Hughes vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -149)

1.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -250)

Devils vs Sharks Game Info

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Hughes has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 15:53 on the ice per game.

In six of 16 games this season Hughes has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Hughes has a point in 12 of 16 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

Hughes has an assist in 10 of 16 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.

Hughes has an implied probability of 59.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Hughes has an implied probability of 71.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 91 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -55 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 16 Games 2 29 Points 1 8 Goals 1 21 Assists 0

