On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Jacob MacDonald going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDonald stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, MacDonald scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.

MacDonald has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

MacDonald averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 76 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

