Will Jacob MacDonald Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 1?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Jacob MacDonald going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
MacDonald stats and insights
- In one of eight games this season, MacDonald scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.
- MacDonald has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- MacDonald averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 76 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
