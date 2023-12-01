Jesper Bratt Game Preview: Devils vs. Sharks - December 1
Jesper Bratt and the New Jersey Devils will be in action on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. Fancy a bet on Bratt in the Devils-Sharks matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Jesper Bratt vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)
Devils vs Sharks Game Info
|Devils vs Sharks Prediction
|Devils vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Sharks Player Props
Bratt Season Stats Insights
- Bratt has averaged 19:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).
- Bratt has scored a goal in a game six times this year over 21 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- Bratt has a point in 13 games this season (out of 21), including multiple points seven times.
- Bratt has an assist in 12 of 21 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.
- The implied probability that Bratt hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.
- There is a 65.4% chance of Bratt having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Bratt Stats vs. the Sharks
- On defense, the Sharks are conceding 91 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-55).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|21
|Games
|2
|25
|Points
|3
|8
|Goals
|0
|17
|Assists
|3
