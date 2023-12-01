Jesper Bratt and the New Jersey Devils will be in action on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. Fancy a bet on Bratt in the Devils-Sharks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jesper Bratt vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)

1.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils vs Sharks Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bratt Season Stats Insights

Bratt has averaged 19:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

Bratt has scored a goal in a game six times this year over 21 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Bratt has a point in 13 games this season (out of 21), including multiple points seven times.

Bratt has an assist in 12 of 21 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Bratt hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 65.4% chance of Bratt having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bratt Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 91 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-55).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 21 Games 2 25 Points 3 8 Goals 0 17 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.