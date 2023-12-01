Will John Marino Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 1?
Will John Marino find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils face off against the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will John Marino score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Marino stats and insights
- In one of 21 games this season, Marino scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.
- Marino has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Marino recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|23:18
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:40
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:27
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|20:25
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:27
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|21:59
|Away
|L 6-3
Devils vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
