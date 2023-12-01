Can we anticipate Jonas Siegenthaler scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils clash with the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jonas Siegenthaler score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Siegenthaler stats and insights

  • Siegenthaler is yet to score through 21 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
  • Siegenthaler has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.8 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Siegenthaler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:12 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:29 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:19 Home W 7-2
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 2-1
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-0
11/18/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:34 Home L 5-3
11/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:49 Away W 5-2
11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:00 Away L 6-3
11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:35 Home L 4-2
11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 6-3

Devils vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

