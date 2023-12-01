Will Kevin Bahl Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 1?
Can we expect Kevin Bahl lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils play the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Kevin Bahl score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bahl stats and insights
- Bahl is yet to score through 21 games this season.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- Bahl has zero points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Bahl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|13:49
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:19
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Away
|L 6-3
Devils vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
