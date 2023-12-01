Can we anticipate Kyle Burroughs finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Kyle Burroughs score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Burroughs stats and insights

  • Burroughs is yet to score through 22 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
  • Burroughs has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 76 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Burroughs recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:17 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:02 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:19 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 14:46 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:46 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:46 Home W 5-1
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 3-2

Sharks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

