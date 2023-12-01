Will Luke Hughes Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 1?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils clash with the San Jose Sharks. Is Luke Hughes going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Luke Hughes score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Hughes stats and insights
- In three of 21 games this season, Hughes has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.
- Hughes has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
- Hughes averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Sharks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 91 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Hughes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|21:45
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|22:53
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|20:27
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|22:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|16:12
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:24
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Away
|L 6-3
Devils vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
