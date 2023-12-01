Luke Hughes will be among those in action Friday when his New Jersey Devils meet the San Jose Sharks at Prudential Center. If you'd like to wager on Hughes' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Luke Hughes vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils vs Sharks Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes has averaged 19:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In three of 21 games this season, Hughes has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hughes has a point in 10 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Hughes has an assist in eight of 21 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Hughes' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he hits the over.

There is a 44.4% chance of Hughes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hughes Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

The team's -55 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.