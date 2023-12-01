For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Luke Kunin a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kunin stats and insights

In five of 23 games this season, Kunin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Devils.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Kunin averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are giving up 76 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kunin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:50 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:47 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:35 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 2 1 1 11:52 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 18:12 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:39 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.