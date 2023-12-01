Will Luke Kunin Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 1?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Luke Kunin a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Kunin stats and insights
- In five of 23 games this season, Kunin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Kunin averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are giving up 76 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Kunin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:47
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|11:52
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|18:12
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|L 5-0
Sharks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
