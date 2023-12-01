Will Mario Ferraro Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 1?
Can we count on Mario Ferraro lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Ferraro stats and insights
- Ferraro is yet to score through 23 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.
- Ferraro has zero points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Ferraro recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:55
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|23:24
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|23:29
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|26:17
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:39
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:47
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:43
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Away
|L 5-0
Sharks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
