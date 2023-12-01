Will Matt Benning Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 1?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Matt Benning a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Matt Benning score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Benning stats and insights
- Benning is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
- Benning has zero points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 76 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Benning recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:44
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:20
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/26/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|L 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Away
|L 5-1
|10/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:16
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Home
|L 6-3
Sharks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
