For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Matt Benning a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matt Benning score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Benning stats and insights

  • Benning is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
  • Benning has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 76 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Benning recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:27 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:44 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:20 Home L 3-2 SO
10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 3-1
10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 6-0
10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:56 Away L 3-1
10/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 5-1
10/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:16 Home L 3-1
10/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.