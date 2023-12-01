Will Michael McLeod Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 1?
Can we count on Michael McLeod finding the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils play the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Michael McLeod score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
McLeod stats and insights
- In four of 21 games this season, McLeod has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.
- McLeod has zero points on the power play.
- McLeod averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.8%.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 91 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
McLeod recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|16:08
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|15:07
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:36
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|16:06
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|16:07
|Away
|L 6-3
Devils vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
