Mikael Granlund will be among those in action Friday when his San Jose Sharks meet the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. If you'd like to wager on Granlund's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mikael Granlund vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sharks vs Devils Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Granlund Season Stats Insights

Granlund's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:35 per game on the ice, is -7.

In one of 16 games this season, Granlund has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Granlund has a point in five of 16 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of 16 games this year, Granlund has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Granlund's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Granlund has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Granlund Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 76 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 16 Games 3 7 Points 2 1 Goals 2 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.