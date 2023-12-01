Can we count on Mike Hoffman scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks face off with the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoffman stats and insights

  • In five of 22 games this season, Hoffman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Hoffman averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 76 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Hoffman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:33 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:06 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 16:00 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:09 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:29 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 2 2 0 14:11 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:29 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:20 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 5-0

Sharks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

