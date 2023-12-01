Will Nathan Bastian Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 1?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nathan Bastian a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Bastian stats and insights
- Bastian has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- Bastian has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 4.0% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.8 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Bastian recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|8:27
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:48
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|9:38
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:07
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|6:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:48
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Away
|L 6-3
Devils vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and NHL Network
